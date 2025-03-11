USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 674 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $21,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $50.32.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after buying an additional 72,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 544,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on USNA. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

