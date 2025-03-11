USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 674 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $21,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $50.32.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on USNA. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
