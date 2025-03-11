Unusual Machines (UMAC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Unusual Machines Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UMAC opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.34. Unusual Machines has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Unusual Machines Company Profile

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

