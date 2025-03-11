Universal Robina (UVRBF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Universal Robina to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Universal Robina stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Universal Robina has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through Branded Consumer Foods, and Agro-Industrial and Commodity Food Products segments. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, and pasta, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.

