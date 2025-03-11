Universal Robina (UVRBF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Universal Robina to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
Universal Robina Price Performance
Universal Robina stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Universal Robina has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.22.
Universal Robina Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Robina
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Robina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Robina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.