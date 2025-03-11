United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Reduced by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $600.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.27 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $709.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $764.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.