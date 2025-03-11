United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Insider Byron Surrett Sells 7,008 Shares

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.27. 1,036,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,346. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hill Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,588,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $21,959,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $448,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $71,882,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,983,000.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

