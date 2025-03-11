UiPath (PATH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $425.34 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
UiPath Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -75.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $25.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,944.05. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
