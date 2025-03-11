UiPath (PATH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $425.34 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UiPath Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -75.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,944.05. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PATH

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.