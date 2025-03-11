U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHAL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul in the third quarter worth about $17,358,000. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 11.7% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 125,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in U-Haul by 93.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in U-Haul during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.97. U-Haul Holding has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 667,500 shares in the company, valued at $43,961,550. This represents a 1.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,768.48. The trade was a 6.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,837,245 over the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

