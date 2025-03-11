Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Announces — Dividend of $0.06

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Tuya Stock Performance

Shares of TUYA stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.83 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. Tuya has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.63.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

