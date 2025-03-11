TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on TTEC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Get TTEC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTEC

TTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $178.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. TTEC has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $567.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter worth about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,054.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TTEC by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.