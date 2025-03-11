Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) were up 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 424,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 88,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Transition Metals Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.73.
About Transition Metals
Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.
