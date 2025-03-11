Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s Why

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 424,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 88,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Transition Metals Stock Up 25.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.
About Transition Metals
Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Transition Metals
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Transition Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transition Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.