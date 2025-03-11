Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trade Desk stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,941. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Ithaka Group LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trade Desk by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after buying an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,461.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 70,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 over the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

