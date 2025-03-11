Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TRMLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2431 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

