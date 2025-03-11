Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CAT opened at $344.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.75 and a 200 day moving average of $373.00. The company has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.05 and a 1-year high of $418.50.
In related news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.80.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
