Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,278,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,036,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $221.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $194.38 and a one year high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.