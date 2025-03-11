Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.27.

Chubb Trading Up 2.3 %

Chubb stock opened at $293.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.37 and a 200-day moving average of $280.50. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.