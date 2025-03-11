Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 8th

Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, Quanta Services, WEC Energy Group, and Rockwell Automation are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are equity shares in companies that develop, produce, or distribute energy generated from renewable resources like solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power. These investments not only support the transition to sustainable energy but also offer the potential for financial returns as the global market increasingly shifts away from fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Southern stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,727,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.00. Southern has a 12 month low of $67.53 and a 12 month high of $94.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,457,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.63. 2,057,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,731. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $227.11 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.72 and a 200 day moving average of $304.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.89. 3,884,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $108.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

ROK stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.55. 1,078,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,596. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.73. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $308.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Further Reading