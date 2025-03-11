Top Financial Stocks To Watch Now – March 8th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Walmart are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to shares of companies operating in the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and brokerage houses. These stocks represent ownership interests in organizations that manage money, provide financial services, and are significantly influenced by economic cycles and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,494,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698,339. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $677.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 103,077,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,436,301. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,897,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,647,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.26. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $736.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

