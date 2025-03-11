Top Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 8th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, Intuitive Surgical, Chevron, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to shares in companies that produce, refine, or distribute energy, including oil, natural gas, coal, and renewable resources. They are influenced by global energy demand, commodity price fluctuations, and regulatory developments, making them a key component of the broader energy market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.67. 102,166,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,497,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.88 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $15.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.96. 74,457,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,621,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.85 billion, a PE ratio of 159.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.05. 19,616,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,963,930. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.90. 7,396,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,504. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.83.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

ISRG stock traded down $20.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $518.26. 3,687,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,674. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.20.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,561,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,358. Chevron has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $275.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $16.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,131,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,091. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $230.08 and a 52 week high of $345.43. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.87.

