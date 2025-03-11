Top Dividend Stocks To Follow Today – March 11th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Verizon Communications are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders regularly, often on a quarterly basis. These stocks are popular among income-focused investors seeking both steady dividend income and potential long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $37.48. 85,550,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,404,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 266,605,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,483,960. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of -5.14.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

NYSE VZ traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.60. 39,928,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,018,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88.

