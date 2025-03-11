TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading Up 18.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 128,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 323,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 target price on TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director Kirill Klip sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$36,000.00. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

