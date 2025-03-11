TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading Up 18.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 128,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 323,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 target price on TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on TNR
TNR Gold Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Kirill Klip sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$36,000.00. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About TNR Gold
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TNR Gold
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.