THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $114.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several research firms recently commented on THO. StockNews.com raised THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

THOR Industries Trading Down 4.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.68. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $118.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.