Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,546 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Thomson Reuters worth $74,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 9,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.09.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $149.50 and a 12 month high of $180.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

