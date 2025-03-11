The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd.

The Mexico Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years.

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MXF opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18.

Insider Transactions at The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

In related news, CEO Alberto Osorio purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,588.35. The trade was a 14.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

