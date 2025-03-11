The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) President Erik Mervin Herzfeld Purchases 95,999 Shares

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) President Erik Mervin Herzfeld bought 95,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $249,597.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 584,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,818. This trade represents a 19.63 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 286,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,482. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $2.95.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.