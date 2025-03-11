The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 6,210 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,210 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $61,913.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,943,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,378,858.49. This trade represents a 0.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,388 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $43,704.48.

On Thursday, February 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 955 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $9,444.95.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,500 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $15,405.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,833 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $141,951.81.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,408 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $198,773.92.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,911,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,135 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,148 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 367,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,619 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 342,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200,905 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

