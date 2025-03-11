The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,580. This represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:EL opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $62.29 and a one year high of $159.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.79%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.