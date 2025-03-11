The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPB opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The Campbell Soup Company has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

