The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stake Increased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,486 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

