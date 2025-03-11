Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.60 per share, with a total value of $156,492.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,646.80. This trade represents a 3.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,305,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,505,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 744,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,246,000 after buying an additional 138,734 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $71.76 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

