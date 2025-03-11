Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its position in Tesla by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 3,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,513,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 117,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.31.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $222.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.55 billion, a PE ratio of 108.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.



