TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives $8.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.70. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $7,591,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 140,206.7% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $1,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

