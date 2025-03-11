Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195,150 shares during the quarter. Teleflex makes up 1.9% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.32% of Teleflex worth $191,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 16,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Teleflex by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Teleflex by 184.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE TFX opened at $138.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $128.55 and a 52 week high of $249.90.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.