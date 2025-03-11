Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.94 and last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 45047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.44.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth $132,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Further Reading

