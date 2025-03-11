Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stake Cut by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 16,419 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tapestry by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 159,100.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Daiwa America upgraded Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,592. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,570.72. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

