Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Raised by Amundi

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,048 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.42% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $136,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after buying an additional 880,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after buying an additional 648,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,817,000 after buying an additional 417,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,511,000 after buying an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,522,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,190,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $201.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.99. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $218.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

