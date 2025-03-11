T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $266.63, but opened at $258.80. T-Mobile US shares last traded at $256.46, with a volume of 665,984 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.10.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $294.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.13.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

