Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Down 21.8% – Here’s What Happened

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 21.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.56 ($0.02). Approximately 1,699,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,260,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).
Synairgen Stock Down 28.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £13.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.37.
About Synairgen
Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).
