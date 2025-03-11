Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Down 21.8% – Here’s What Happened

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 21.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.56 ($0.02). Approximately 1,699,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,260,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

Synairgen Stock Down 28.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.37.

About Synairgen

Synairgen is a respiratory drug discovery and development company founded by University of Southampton Professors Stephen Holgate, Donna Davies and Ratko Djukanovic. The business, focused primarily on lung viral defence in asthma and COPD, uses its differentiating human biology BioBank platform and world-renowned international academic KOL network to discover and develop novel therapies for respiratory disease.

Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).

