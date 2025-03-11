Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.17 and last traded at C$8.80, with a volume of 364177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.69.

Sylogist Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.21 million, a P/E ratio of 197.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sylogist Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is 88.77%.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

