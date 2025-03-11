Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Trading Down 8.6% – Here’s Why

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 6,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 28,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Super Hi International Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Hi International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

