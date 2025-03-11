Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,736 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:SMFG opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

