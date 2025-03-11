STV Group (LON:STVG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165.75 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 168.50 ($2.17), with a volume of 289124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.30).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00. The company has a market cap of £78.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 223.62.

STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.

STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while rapidly growing, free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.

