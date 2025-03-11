Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 504,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,046% from the average daily volume of 43,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Stria Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.40.

About Stria Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.