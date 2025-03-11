Stone Ridge Holdings Group LP Takes $2.82 Million Position in Stone Ridge 2060 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAW)

Stone Ridge Holdings Group LP bought a new stake in Stone Ridge 2060 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 166,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. Stone Ridge 2060 Longevity Income ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Stone Ridge Holdings Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.
Stone Ridge 2060 Longevity Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Stone Ridge 2060 Longevity Income ETF stock opened at $168.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.79. Stone Ridge 2060 Longevity Income ETF has a 12 month low of $164.38 and a 12 month high of $189.99.
Stone Ridge 2060 Longevity Income ETF Profile
