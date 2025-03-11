StockNews.com Upgrades American States Water (NYSE:AWR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get American States Water alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on American States Water

American States Water Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. American States Water has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.47.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in American States Water by 2,173.9% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.