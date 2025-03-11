StockNews.com Downgrades Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) to Hold

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
