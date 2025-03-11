StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.
