StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

About New Concept Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.