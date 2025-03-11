Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 25,684 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,047 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23. Etsy has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $73.25.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,127,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at $260,458.20. This trade represents a 81.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,437.32. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,666 shares of company stock worth $1,286,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

