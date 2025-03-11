Stock Repurchase Program Declared by Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Board of Directors

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Innospec Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Innospec stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 175,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.08. Innospec has a 1 year low of $97.13 and a 1 year high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.43 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innospec will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In other Innospec news, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 2,692 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $278,083.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $831,668.30. The trade was a 25.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $67,351.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,240.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $794,853. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

